Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:46 PM

Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'

By Ben Hooper
Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'
Jeffrey Phillips of Washtenaw County, Mich., said the numbers that earned him a $2 million Mega Millions jackpot are the same numbers he has been using to enter the drawing every week "for years." Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said there was a good reason that the winning Mega Millions numbers seemed "familiar" to him -- they were the same numbers he's been using for years.

Jeffrey Phillips, 62, of Washtenaw County, told Michigan Lottery officials the numbers on the Mega Millions ticket he bought from Polly's Country Market in Chelsea were the same numbers he had been using every week for years.

"I play the Mega Millions game weekly and have been playing the same set of numbers for years," Phillips said. "The Sunday after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and started writing them down. After the first few numbers, I thought: 'Wait a minute, these numbers are familiar.'"

The numbers, 07-27-37-42-59, earned Phillips a $2 million jackpot in the Nov. 26 drawing.

"When I realized what I had won, I called for my wife to have her come look the ticket over. We were both in shock, and it still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.

Phillips said his winnings will go toward buying a new home and a new car.

"I can't comprehend the feeling of winning or put it in to words," Phillips said. "It still doesn't feel like this is real."

