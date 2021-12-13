Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 2:12 PM

Swimsuit-clad Santas run through Budapest streets for charity

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- More than 40 runners donned Santa hats and swimsuits to participate in Budapest's annual Santa Claus Jogging event.

The annual event, also known as the "Naked Santa Run" and the "Santa Speedo Run," was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, but it returned to the Hungarian capital Sunday with more than 40 participants.

The runners gathered outside of the Go Active fitness center and began their swimsuit-clad run at 2 p.m. local time.

The run covered a distance of about 2.2 miles and ended back at the gym. Participants were given a 50% discount at the local Szechenyi spa to warm up from the frigid run.

The 18th annual Santa Claus Jogging event raised money for charity group Better Childhood.

