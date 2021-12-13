Cat rescued from atop light pole in Colorado

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado rescued a cat that had been stranded atop a light pole for up to to four days.

The Aurora Fire Department said the cat, named Panther, had been trapped atop the light pole in the Norfolk Glen neighborhood of Aurora for at least two days -- and possibly as many as four.

Its owner, Alexis Soberanis, said Panther had been missing for four days, and neighbors said the cat showed no signs of budging from atop the light pole, even when the season's first snow started falling.

The Aurora Fire Department tweeted video of firefighters using a ladder track to bring Panther back to the ground for a reunion with his owners.

Kimberly Medina, another one of Panther's owners, said the cat had been allowed to go outside whenever he wants, but he will be strictly an indoor cat from now on.