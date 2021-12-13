Idaho man breaks Guinness record pushing balloon with face

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name earned another title by using his face to push a balloon 10 meters in 4.93 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he first tried the balloon pushing record a few years ago, but abandoned the attempts when he found it was difficult to push the balloon for more than a few feet without it losing contact with his face.

Advertisement

"So it turns out that pushing a balloon with the face is deceptively difficult," Rush said in his video of the attempt.

Rush said he recently decided to renew his efforts and made multiple failed attempts before managing to make it the entire 10 meters (32.8 feet) without the balloon losing contact with his face. He officially set the record at 4.93 seconds.