Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:37 PM

New Mexico firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A New Mexico firefighter crawled across the thin ice of a partially frozen lake on his stomach to rescue a deer stranded on the ice.

The Angel Fire Fire Department said a crew responded alongside the Angel Fire Police Department and New Mexico Department of Game & Fish personnel on Sunday when a deer was spotted stranded on the ice of the partially frozen Monte Verde Lake.

The fire department said the deer had apparently wandered out onto the ice before falling and finding itself unable to stand back up on the slippery surface.

Firefighter Jarred Johnson, a trained rescue swimmer, crawled out onto the thin ice on his stomach and attached a rope to the deer.

The firefighters waiting on shore then used the rope to bring the deer and Johnson back to solid ground.

The deer was not injured and was released back into the wild.

