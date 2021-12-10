Trending
Odd News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 3:55 PM

Dog lost during cross-country move reunited with family over a week later

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A dog who became lost in the Chicago area during her family's cross-country move was reunited with her owners more than 10 days later thanks to local volunteers.

Siena Gailloux said her family was in the process of moving from Nebraska to Massachusetts on the day before Thanksgiving when their dog, Sandy, became startled during a walk in Lansing, Ill., and pulled free from Gailloux's mother.

"Sandy was already a little stressed out because of the move and a lady screamed and Sandy just bolted and pulled the leash right out of my mom's hand," Gailloux told WLS-TV.

Gailloux's mother reported the dog missing to local police and animal shelters while Gailloux posted notices about Sandy's disappearance to Facebook.

Ellen Hogan Mulvey, a local dog rescuer, saw the posts and contacted Gailloux's family to offer her assistance.

Mulvey and a group of local animal activists put up flyers bearing Sandy's photo and set up feeding stations and cameras in the area to attempt to locate the wayward canine.

Mulvey said a report of a Sandy sighting came in several days later and a trap was set up with food and some clothing bearing Gailloux's scent as bait.

"She didn't come until 7 p.m., but she was comfortable going in because she had been in earlier that morning and the trap went down when she went in," Mulvey said.

Sandy and Gailloux were reunited more than 10 days after the dog set out on her adventure. Gailloux said Sandy is in good health, but her paw pads were a bit tender from running.

She thanked Mulvey and the other volunteers who helped capture Sandy.

"We're just really so grateful that they were willing to take the time out of their days and help us," Gailloux said.

Latest Headlines

Delaware replaces highway sign that misspelled state's name
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Delaware replaces highway sign that misspelled state's name
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An exit sign on a Delaware highway was replaced after drivers pointed out on social media that it misspelled the name of the state.
Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A satisfied customer's social media post led to an Atlanta waitress receiving more than $10,000 in tips from strangers.
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin's mother watched from nearby.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 4,036 origami shirts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 4,036 origami shirts
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A British T-shirt entrepreneur broke a Guinness World Record by assembling and displaying 4,036 origami shirts.
Firefighters rescue kitten from dryer vent in New York
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue kitten from dryer vent in New York
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a home under construction to rescue a small kitten that became stuck inside a dryer vent.
Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who had a dream about winning $25,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket found reality was even more generous than her subconscious when she scored a $300,000 jackpot.
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Odd News // 1 day ago
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house fetched a high bid of $7,753 for an unusual piece of celebrity memorabilia: University of Pennsylvania papers graded by Elon Musk.
Oil-covered snowy owl rescued from recycling plant in Wisconsin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oil-covered snowy owl rescued from recycling plant in Wisconsin
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin said a snowy owl is recovering after being found covered in diesel and an oil-based substance at a recycling plant.
Tennessee trooper helps deliver baby on the interstate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tennessee trooper helps deliver baby on the interstate
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper put his skills as an EMT to good use when he was summoned to help deliver a baby at the side of a highway.
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A graduate of a California college was reunited with his long-lost football championship ring when it was found by a clean-up crew next to an Oregon highway.
