Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 4:36 PM

Delaware replaces highway sign that misspelled state's name

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An exit sign on a Delaware highway was replaced after drivers pointed out on social media that it misspelled the name of the state.

Numerous posts appeared on social media this week when the Delaware Avenue exit sign on northbound Interstate 95 in Wilmington was installed and travelers quickly noticed it was spelled "Delware Ave."

Advertisement

The Delaware Department of Transportation said subcontractor ML Ruberton Construction Company had to make the sign in a hurry because the permanent replacement was not expected to arrive in time for the exit's reopening this week.

The Kiewit Infrastructure Company, the Department of Transportation's contractor, said the spelling error wasn't noticed until after the sign had been installed.

DelDOT joked in a Facebook post that that sign's typo had been a "test" to see if drivers were paying attention.

Donnie Arant, an area manager with Kiewit, said the temporary sign has now been replaced with its permanent replacement, which spells "Delaware" correctly.

Read More

Dog lost during cross-country move reunited with family over a week later Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard

Latest Headlines

Dog lost during cross-country move reunited with family over a week later
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Dog lost during cross-country move reunited with family over a week later
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A dog who became lost in the Chicago area during her family's cross-country move was reunited with her owners more than 10 days later thanks to local volunteers.
Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A satisfied customer's social media post led to an Atlanta waitress receiving more than $10,000 in tips from strangers.
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin's mother watched from nearby.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 4,036 origami shirts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 4,036 origami shirts
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A British T-shirt entrepreneur broke a Guinness World Record by assembling and displaying 4,036 origami shirts.
Firefighters rescue kitten from dryer vent in New York
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue kitten from dryer vent in New York
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a home under construction to rescue a small kitten that became stuck inside a dryer vent.
Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who had a dream about winning $25,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket found reality was even more generous than her subconscious when she scored a $300,000 jackpot.
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Odd News // 1 day ago
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house fetched a high bid of $7,753 for an unusual piece of celebrity memorabilia: University of Pennsylvania papers graded by Elon Musk.
Oil-covered snowy owl rescued from recycling plant in Wisconsin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oil-covered snowy owl rescued from recycling plant in Wisconsin
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin said a snowy owl is recovering after being found covered in diesel and an oil-based substance at a recycling plant.
Tennessee trooper helps deliver baby on the interstate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tennessee trooper helps deliver baby on the interstate
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper put his skills as an EMT to good use when he was summoned to help deliver a baby at the side of a highway.
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A graduate of a California college was reunited with his long-lost football championship ring when it was found by a clean-up crew next to an Oregon highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
Michigan woman dreams of $25,000 lottery prize, wins $300,000 jackpot
15-year-old becomes youngest graduate of University of Nevada-Las Vegas
15-year-old becomes youngest graduate of University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway
Massachusetts company cooks world's largest pot brownie
Massachusetts company cooks world's largest pot brownie
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement