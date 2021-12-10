Delaware replaces highway sign that misspelled state's name

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An exit sign on a Delaware highway was replaced after drivers pointed out on social media that it misspelled the name of the state.

Numerous posts appeared on social media this week when the Delaware Avenue exit sign on northbound Interstate 95 in Wilmington was installed and travelers quickly noticed it was spelled "Delware Ave."

The Delaware Department of Transportation said subcontractor ML Ruberton Construction Company had to make the sign in a hurry because the permanent replacement was not expected to arrive in time for the exit's reopening this week.

The Kiewit Infrastructure Company, the Department of Transportation's contractor, said the spelling error wasn't noticed until after the sign had been installed.

DelDOT joked in a Facebook post that that sign's typo had been a "test" to see if drivers were paying attention.

Donnie Arant, an area manager with Kiewit, said the temporary sign has now been replaced with its permanent replacement, which spells "Delaware" correctly.