Dec. 9, 2021 / 12:35 PM

15-year-old becomes youngest graduate of University of Nevada-Las Vegas

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy is set to become the youngest graduate in the history of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, when he is presented with his fifth degree next week.

Jack Rico, 15, is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor's degree, and officials said the accomplishment will make him the youngest graduate in the history of the school.

Rico previously earned four associate degrees in two years from California's Fullerton College. He graduated from Fullerton at age 13, becoming that school's youngest-ever graduate.

Rico said he struck out to find his own path to education after failing the third grade.

"No one child is the same, in that some kids thrive in a public school setting; others thrive in a homeschool setting, and I feel like it should be the kid's choice," Rico told KTNV-TV. They should look into what is best for them and their education."

