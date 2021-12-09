232 skiing Santas take to the slopes at Maine resort

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine resort said a total 232 people donned Santa Claus costumes and took to the slopes on skis and snowboards to raise money for a local nonprofit.

The Sunday River Resort in Newry said the 21st Annual Santa Sunday event featured 232 Santas wearing red hats, red coats and white beards, ringing sleigh bells and taking on the slopes of the resort's Broadway trail.

The event raised more than $5,000 for the River Fund Maine, a non-profit that "aims to create a bright economic future for the community by investing in the education of the area's youth and by harnessing the recreational assets of the region," the resort said.

The skiing Santas each made a $20 donation to participate in the event, and the resort provided day-long lift tickets for all participants as well as extra tickets for return visits.