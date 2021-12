A Michigan woman who had a dream about winning $25,000 from a Cashword scratch-off lottery ticket ended up winning $300,000 from a Cashword Multiplier ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who had a dream about winning $25,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket found reality was even more generous than her subconscious when she scored a $300,000 jackpot. The 46-year-old Kalamazoo County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Citgo station on West D Avenue in Kalamazoo because the style of ticket has a special meaning to her. Advertisement

"Years ago, I had a dream that I won $25,000 playing Cashword," the player said.

The woman's dream came true -- and then some -- when her ticket earned her a $300,000 jackpot.

"I never, ever thought I would actually hit this big, but it's a great feeling," she said. "I don't know anyone who has won big on a lottery game, so I never really thought it actually happened. I sure am glad I was wrong!"

The winner said she will use her newfound wealth to buy a house and invest the remainder.