Odd News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 2:37 PM

Bison on the loose in Illinois for two months caught on camera

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Illinois are warning residents not to approach a loose bison seen wandering through two counties after the animal was spotted by a local man.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the animal, nicknamed "Tyson the Bison," was photographed in the county by Todd Dorn, who shared it with authorities.

"Tyson means you no 'farm!' We 'hoof' talked to the owners who are hoping for a snowfall, so they can track her and take her into 'cowstody' safely," the sheriff's office quipped in a pun-filled Facebook post.

The post urged residents to keep a safe distance from the female bison and alert police if they spot the animal.

"You won't be able to wrangle her with 'handcalfs,' and she can be a bit 'imbullsive' so if you see her, please don't approach her -- you can call your local police agency, and we will call the owners for a 'smooooth' apprehension," the sheriff's office wrote.

The bison has been spotted on multiple occasions in Lake and McHenry counties after escaping from its owner while being transferred from a trailer to an enclosure in September.

The Island Lake Police Department shared dashcam footage from an officer's patrol footage last week when the bison was spotted wandering next to a road in the town at night.

15-year-old becomes youngest graduate of University of Nevada-Las Vegas Sisters in their 70s meet for the first time, thanks to DNA test Australian vacationer returns home to discover $1.4 million lottery win

Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A graduate of a California college was reunited with his long-lost football championship ring when it was found by a clean-up crew next to an Oregon highway.
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine resort said a total 232 people donned Santa Claus costumes and took to the slopes on skis and snowboards to raise money for a local nonprofit.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A University of Central Missouri parade featuring 50 people riding mules down a road set a Guinness World Record, the school announced.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy is set to become the youngest graduate in the history of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, when he is presented with his fifth degree next week.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of sisters in their 70s met one another for the first time in Denver after first finding out about one another's existence from a website.
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought a lottery ticket just before taking a vacation said he didn't discover until he returned home more than a week later that he was a $1.4 million winner.
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington responded to an unusual call for help when a "mischievous" wallaby locked itself inside its owner's vehicle in a store parking lot.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in India rescued a sloth bear that fell into a well while feasting on sugarcane in a village.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a copy of "The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle" apparently went for a long voyage indeed before being returned to the facility 34 years overdue.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts cooked what it claims to be the world's largest cannabis-infused brownie -- an 850-pound THC treat.
