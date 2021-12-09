Tennessee trooper helps deliver baby on the interstate

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper put his skills as an EMT to good use when he was summoned to help deliver a baby at the side of a highway.

Trooper Aaron Ranker said he was on his way back to his post Tuesday evening when he heard sirens on Interstate 40, in the Dickson area, and called dispatch to find out what was happening.

"That's when they informed me that there was a lady on the side of the road that was in labor," Ranker told WSMV-TV.

Ranker, who previously trained as an EMT, rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

"She was what we call crowning. You could see the top of the head in the birth canal," Ranker said. "I knew at that point birth was going to happen whether we wanted to or not."

Ranker helped the mother deliver a healthy baby boy in the front seat of the woman's vehicle.

The THP tweeted a photo of Ranker visiting the mother in the hospital after the successful delivery.

"I figured at some point my medical background would help on some calls, but as far as delivering a baby on the side of the interstate, never in a million years," Ranker said.