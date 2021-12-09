Trending
Dec. 9, 2021

Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house fetched a high bid of $7,753 for an unusual piece of celebrity memorabilia: University of Pennsylvania papers graded by Elon Musk.

RR Auctions said the papers, which were written in 1995 by then-student Brian Thomas, were graded by the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder when he was a teacher's assistant for Professor Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

The papers are marked, graded and initialed by Musk, who etched only one comment on the documents -- the word "graphic" in response to a profanity used by the student.

Thomas said he does not remember Musk being present in the class, but he held onto the papers over the years because of his fond memories of Bass. He said it was his son who noticed the papers had been graded by the now-famous businessman.

Thomas' papers were sold to an unnamed buyer for $7,753.

