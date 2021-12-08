Firefighters rescue 'mischievous' wallaby locked inside owners' vehicle

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington responded to an unusual call for help when a "mischievous" wallaby locked itself inside its owner's vehicle in a store parking lot.

Graham Fire & Rescue said in an Instagram post that the owner brought the pet wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, along for the ride to a feed store.

The owner, who was outside the vehicle, had to call the department for help when the wallaby locked the vehicle's doors with the keys inside.

Engine 93's crew responded to the parking lot, opened the doors and reunited the "mischievous" wallaby with its owner.