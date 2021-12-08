Sloth bear rescued from well in Indian village

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in India rescued a sloth bear that fell into a well.

Residents of Jhintipal village, in the Angul area of Odisha, said the sloth bear fell into the well while eating sugarcane.

Locals contacted officials with the Chhendipada forest range, and personnel responded to rescue the animal.

A video of the rescue shows the forest officials lowering a wooden ladder into the well so the bear could climb to safety.

Witnesses said the bear fled into the nearby woods after the rescue.