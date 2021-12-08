Trending
Odd News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 12:00 PM

Alligator captured after months in Massachusetts river

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man captured an alligator in the Westfield River after months of sightings.

Jeremy White, of Agawam, said he saw a TV news report Tuesday morning featuring footage of the alligator the day before near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds by a West Springfield resident.

So, he decided to head out in his kayak to find the reptile.

White located the gator near where it had been spotted the previous day, and was able to pull it onto his kayak for a ride back to shore.

"Some people spotted me carrying an alligator in the boat, and they were like, 'Is that the alligator?' and I'm like, 'Yes, that's the alligator,'" White told WWLP-TV.

White contacted the Massachusetts Environmental Police, which turned the 3-foot reptile over to West Springfield Animal Control.

Animal Control officials said the alligator appeared to be in good health and would be turned over to a reptile specialist.

The nonprofit West Springfield Environmental Committee said numerous alligator sightings had been reported in the area since August.

Sister's birthday brings Maryland woman $50,000 of lottery luck Colorado WWII vet reunited with items stolen in Prague 76 years earlier Gymnast alternates hands for 31 back handsprings, breaks world record

Latest Headlines

Northern Ireland company cooks up world's largest vegan burger
Odd News // 7 minutes ago
Northern Ireland company cooks up world's largest vegan burger
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland food company earned a Guinness World Record by serving up a vegan burger that weighed 358 pounds, 4 ounces.
Sister's birthday brings Maryland woman $50,000 of lottery luck
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Sister's birthday brings Maryland woman $50,000 of lottery luck
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman shopping for lottery tickets on her sister's birthday selected a scratch-off from the bin bearing the same number as the special date and won a $50,000 prize.
Colorado WWII vet reunited with items stolen in Prague 76 years earlier
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Colorado WWII vet reunited with items stolen in Prague 76 years earlier
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A man using his metal detector in the woods around Prague reunited a Colorado man with a silver bracelet and other items stolen while he was serving in World War II.
Gymnast alternates hands for 31 back handsprings, breaks world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Gymnast alternates hands for 31 back handsprings, breaks world record
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A South African gymnast added another Guinness World Records title to his name by performing 31 one-handed back handsprings in a row while alternating hands.
Alligator rescued from frigid river in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator rescued from frigid river in Pennsylvania
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania reptile sanctuary rescued a 3-foot alligator spotted by fishermen in the frigid waters of a river.
Climber allowed to keep half of precious stones found on French mountain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Climber allowed to keep half of precious stones found on French mountain
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A municipality in France said a climber who found $168,000 worth of precious gems on a mountain will be allowed to keep half of the find after the original owners couldn't be located.
Milwaukee brewery uses city's Christmas tree to brew beer
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Milwaukee brewery uses city's Christmas tree to brew beer
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Milwaukee brewery is celebrating the holiday season with an extra-festive beer made using spruce from the city's official Christmas tree.
Chain of 2,190 paper snowflakes breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Chain of 2,190 paper snowflakes breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian conservation group collected 2,190 paper snowflakes made by children across Canada to make the world's longest chain of paper snowflakes.
Escaped cow runs loose through Illinois streets
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped cow runs loose through Illinois streets
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois put their cowboy skills to the test when a loose cow went wandering in traffic and led officers on a chase.
Man uses lottery numbers from dream to win $3.4 million jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses lottery numbers from dream to win $3.4 million jackpot
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian man said a dream about winning the lottery provided him with the numbers he used to win a jackpot of nearly $3.4 million.
