Odd News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 3:34 PM

'Voyages of Doctor Dolittle' returned to Ohio library 34 years late

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a copy of The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle apparently went for a long voyage indeed before being returned to the facility 34 years overdue.

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library in Stow said the book by Hugh Lofting was anonymously placed into the book return drop box 34 years after it was last checked out.

The library said the book had been due back Oct. 28, 1987, but didn't find its way back to the facility until Nov. 19 of this year.

"It's heartwarming that someone returned the book. Even though it's too old to go back into circulation, the fact that it was returned is appreciated. Better late than never," Library Director Gale Koritansky told WJW-TV.

The library said late fees are capped at the price of the book, which would be about $4 in this case, but at a daily fine the overdue tome would have amassed a total fee of about $1,200.

Another copy of the same book spent an even longer time out of circulation before being returned to the Cape Breton Regional Library in Nova Scotia, Canada, in January of this year. The library said the book had been checked out from the Sydney Public Library 82 years earlier.

