Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman shopping for lottery tickets on her sister's birthday selected a scratch-off from the bin bearing the same number as the special date and won a $50,000 prize. The Jarrettsville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Forest Hill Exxon station in Forest Hill on Nov. 26, her sister's birthday, when she decided to buy a lottery ticket from the store's vending machine. Advertisement

The woman said she chose a ticket from bin No. 26 in honor of her beloved sibling's special day, and the machine dispensed her a Power 5s ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The winner said she plans to share her winnings with her family and is considering taking a beach vacation with some of the windfall.