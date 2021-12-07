Chain of 2,190 paper snowflakes breaks Guinness World Record

Longest chain of paper snowflakes ❄️ 403.66 m (1,324 ft 4.13 in) Kids across Canada contributed thousands of snowflakes with conservation messages for @EarthRangers #SnowflakeChallenge pic.twitter.com/PRZfmBjMeA— Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 6, 2021

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian conservation group collected 2,190 paper snowflakes made by children across Canada to make the world's longest chain of paper snowflakes.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Earth Rangers, a children's conservation group, broke the world record when the chain was assembled at the Toronto Zoo's polar bear exhibit and measured 1,324.34 feet.

Earth Rangers has been collecting snowflakes made by children across Canada since June. Children were asked to write their concerns about climate change issues and their hopes for the future on the paper snowflakes.

The conservation group said it collected a total 2,190 paper snowflakes, exceeding the group's expectations.

"These snowflakes represent a part of the population that deserve to have their voices heard: our children. While many adults might see the climate crisis as insurmountable, kids know this isn't an option," Tovah Barocas, president of Earth Rangers, told Guinness.

"It is crucial that they feel hopeful that we can face any challenge, even one as big as climate change, if we work together,"