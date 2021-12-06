Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 2:47 PM

Stolen flamingo statue mysteriously returned to Florida chef's home

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A fiberglass flamingo statue stolen from outside a Florida chef's home was returned just as mysteriously as it disappeared.

Chef Cindy Hutson said the flamingo statue, which was once an iconic sight outside the now-closed Ortanique On The Mile restaurant in Coral Gables, was stolen from outside her home while she was out of town last week.

Hutson made a public plea for the return of the statue, and the chef said it was dropped off just outside the range of her security cameras while she was out getting sushi Sunday evening.

"Those were some brave thieves dropping it off when people are out walking their dogs," Hutson wrote in an Instagram post.

Hutson said she is happy to have the statue back and is grateful "the thieves had a heart."

She said the statue will be kept in a more secure location.

Kitten rescued after more than week trapped in storm drain Police chase loose camel through Kansas city Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India

Latest Headlines

N.C. creates fishing record category for 'exceptionally large' red hind
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
N.C. creates fishing record category for 'exceptionally large' red hind
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said it created a new record category when an angler reeled in an "exceptionally large" red hind.
Florida police remove 5-foot snake found lurking inside resident's couch
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida police remove 5-foot snake found lurking inside resident's couch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a condominium community to remove an unusual trespasser -- a snake found inside a man's couch.
Kitten rescued after more than week trapped in storm drain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kitten rescued after more than week trapped in storm drain
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters teamed up in Arizona to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain for more than a week.
Police chase loose camel through Kansas city
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Police chase loose camel through Kansas city
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said they spent "the entire day" Sunday chasing an escaped camel that trotted across a golf course, ran down a highway and visited a few neighborhoods.
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India said they successfully freed a venomous cobra found with its head stuck inside a discarded beer can.
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who lost her wedding ring in a potato patch was reunited with the precious item 50 years later thanks to a man with a metal detector.
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man was left feeling doubly lucky when he won a $68,939.50 lottery prize within two weeks of collecting a $70,387.01 jackpot.
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year's display tops their own record with a total 687,000 lights.
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at an Ikea store in Denmark spent the night on the furniture store's display beds after they became stranded by a snowstorm.
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A plumber doing work at Joel Osteen's mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in.
