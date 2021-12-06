Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 1:31 PM

Kitten rescued after more than week trapped in storm drain

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters teamed up in Arizona to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain for more than a week.

The Arizona Humane Society said in a Facebook post that animal medical technicians and Phoenix firefighters worked to rescue the kitten.

Advertisement

The kitten dodged the rescuers' efforts for two days before being snared in a humane trap, the AHS said.

"Word on the street is that one of the firefighters on scene is interested in adopting the little squirt," the post said.

The underweight kitten is being treated for fleas and a stomach ailment at AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, rescuers said.

Read More

Police chase loose camel through Kansas city Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years

Latest Headlines

Police chase loose camel through Kansas city
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police chase loose camel through Kansas city
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said they spent "the entire day" Sunday chasing an escaped camel that trotted across a golf course, ran down a highway and visited a few neighborhoods.
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India said they successfully freed a venomous cobra found with its head stuck inside a discarded beer can.
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who lost her wedding ring in a potato patch was reunited with the precious item 50 years later thanks to a man with a metal detector.
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man was left feeling doubly lucky when he won a $68,939.50 lottery prize within two weeks of collecting a $70,387.01 jackpot.
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year's display tops their own record with a total 687,000 lights.
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Odd News // 2 days ago
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at an Ikea store in Denmark spent the night on the furniture store's display beds after they became stranded by a snowstorm.
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A plumber doing work at Joel Osteen's mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in.
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in North Carolina is attempting to recapture an umbrella cockatoo that escaped from its closure during a break-in.
Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family received a shock when a giant chunk of ice crashed through the roof of their home and ended up in the kitchen.
Goat steals papers from government office in India
Odd News // 3 days ago
Goat steals papers from government office in India
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A goat entered a government office in India and was caught on video walking off with a file full of papers from inside the building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement