Kitten rescued after more than week trapped in storm drain

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters teamed up in Arizona to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain for more than a week.

The Arizona Humane Society said in a Facebook post that animal medical technicians and Phoenix firefighters worked to rescue the kitten.

The kitten dodged the rescuers' efforts for two days before being snared in a humane trap, the AHS said.

"Word on the street is that one of the firefighters on scene is interested in adopting the little squirt," the post said.

The underweight kitten is being treated for fleas and a stomach ailment at AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, rescuers said.