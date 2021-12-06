Police chase loose camel through Kansas city

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said they spent "the entire day" Sunday chasing an escaped camel that trotted across a golf course, ran down a highway and visited a few neighborhoods.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said officers and animal control personnel responded Sunday when a loose camel was spotted running loose in the city.

"This morning, officers took to the golf courses in pursuit of the camel (on golf carts no less)," the department said in a Facebook post. "Later, it took a leisurely jaunt down K-7 Highway and into some neighborhoods."

Police said they "spent the entire day" chasing after the camel before it was finally captured with a lasso.

"The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things," the post said.