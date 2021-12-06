Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 12:05 PM

Police chase loose camel through Kansas city

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said they spent "the entire day" Sunday chasing an escaped camel that trotted across a golf course, ran down a highway and visited a few neighborhoods.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said officers and animal control personnel responded Sunday when a loose camel was spotted running loose in the city.

Advertisement

"This morning, officers took to the golf courses in pursuit of the camel (on golf carts no less)," the department said in a Facebook post. "Later, it took a leisurely jaunt down K-7 Highway and into some neighborhoods."

Police said they "spent the entire day" chasing after the camel before it was finally captured with a lasso.

"The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things," the post said.

Read More

Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks

Latest Headlines

Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India said they successfully freed a venomous cobra found with its head stuck inside a discarded beer can.
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Scottish woman reunited with long-lost wedding ring after 50 years
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who lost her wedding ring in a potato patch was reunited with the precious item 50 years later thanks to a man with a metal detector.
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian man wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man was left feeling doubly lucky when he won a $68,939.50 lottery prize within two weeks of collecting a $70,387.01 jackpot.
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year's display tops their own record with a total 687,000 lights.
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Odd News // 2 days ago
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at an Ikea store in Denmark spent the night on the furniture store's display beds after they became stranded by a snowstorm.
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A plumber doing work at Joel Osteen's mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in.
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An animal sanctuary in North Carolina is attempting to recapture an umbrella cockatoo that escaped from its closure during a break-in.
Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family received a shock when a giant chunk of ice crashed through the roof of their home and ended up in the kitchen.
Goat steals papers from government office in India
Odd News // 3 days ago
Goat steals papers from government office in India
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A goat entered a government office in India and was caught on video walking off with a file full of papers from inside the building.
Maryland man's unusual 'feeling' leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man's unusual 'feeling' leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who said he doesn't usually play scratch-off lottery ticket said a "feeling" led him to buy the first $5 ticket he could find -- and he won $50,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
Umbrella cockatoo on the loose after break-in at North Carolina sanctuary
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement