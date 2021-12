The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries created a record category when Matthew Parr reeled in an "exceptionally large" red hind that weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said it created a new record category when an angler reeled in an "exceptionally large" red hind. The division said in a news release that Matthew Parr, of Wilmington, was fishing off Cape Lookout with boat captain Charles Stewart Merritt, of Salt Air Ventures, when he caught a red hind that weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces. Advertisement

The fish measured 21.5 inches from nose to tail and had a girth of 17.5 inches.

Parr applied to have his catch recognized as a state record, but found North Carolina did not have a record category for red hind.

The division said officials decided after reviewing the case to create a category.

"The Division of Marine Fisheries creates new state record categories for fish that are exceptionally large for North Carolina," the news release said.