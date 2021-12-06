11-foot, 7-inch Hulk costume made from balloons breaks Guinness record

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A British cosplayer broke his own Guinness World Record when his Incredible Hulk costume made entirely of balloons was measured at 11 feet, 7 inches tall.

Tom Kent of London, who previously set the Guinness record for largest balloon costume with an 8-foot, 7.15-inch Pikachu costume in 2017, beat his own record with the Hulk costume he constructed from balloons for this year's Liverpool Comic-Con 2021.

Guinness adjudicators measured Kent's costume at the event and verified that it measured 11 feet, 7 inches tall, earning him a new certificate.

Kent celebrated his new title by allowing children in attendance at the convention to pop the balloons once he exited the costume.