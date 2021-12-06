Florida police remove 5-foot snake found lurking inside resident's couch

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a condominium community to remove an unusual trespasser -- a snake found inside a man's couch.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to Marilyn Pines, a condo complex for residents over age 55, when a resident reported finding a 5-foot snake slithering inside his sofa.

Police carried the man's couch outside and extracted the snake, a red-tailed boa constrictor, from underneath the cushions.

Officers carried the couch back into the man's home and the boa was taken to a local pet store for care.

"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the post said.