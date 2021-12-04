Advertisement
Dec. 4, 2021 / 5:17 PM

Cobra with head stuck in beer can rescued in India

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India said they successfully freed a venomous cobra found with its head stuck inside a discarded beer can.

Rescuers with the Snake Helpline said they were summoned to a village in Odisha's Puri district after local residents found the 4-foot spectacled cobra with its head stuck inside the opening at the top of an empty beer can.

A video from the scene shows a rescuer using a pair of scissors to carefully cut through the can and free the snake.

The rescuer said the cobra suffered only minor injuries and was treated with an antibiotic spray before being released back into the wild.

