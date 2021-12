A Hagerstown, Md., man who doesn't normally buy scratch-off lottery tickets said a "feeling" led him to change his routine and he won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who said he doesn't usually play scratch-off lottery ticket said a "feeling" led him to buy the first $5 ticket he could find -- and he won $50,000. The 38-year-old Hagerstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he sometimes plays the lottery's Pick 3, Powerball and Keno games, but he doesn't usually care for scratch-off tickets. Advertisement

The man said that changed recently when a "feeling" told him he should buy a scratch-off from The Corner Pub in Hagerstown.

"I have no idea why, but I kept thinking about scratch-off tickets," the player recalled. "I had a $5 bill in my hand and picked out the first $5 ticket I saw."

The man took his ticket, a $5 Multiplier Money game, home, where he revealed the $50,000 prize.

"I rubbed my eyes to make sure I was seeing what I was seeing," the winner said. He said he had trouble sleeping that night because of "so much adrenaline, so much excitement."

The Corner Pub was awarded a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.