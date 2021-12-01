Loose horse runs with traffic on Massachusetts highway

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on a highway in Massachusetts faced an unusual traffic hazard when a horse entered the roadway and galloped alongside their vehicles.

A video captured by a driver on southbound Route 140 in Taunton captured video in the late morning showing the horse running on the roadway.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the horse was successfully wrangled and the animal's owner soon arrived on the scene.

A trailer was summoned and the horse was returned home, police said.