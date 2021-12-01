Trending
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 1:27 PM

Loose horse runs with traffic on Massachusetts highway

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on a highway in Massachusetts faced an unusual traffic hazard when a horse entered the roadway and galloped alongside their vehicles.

A video captured by a driver on southbound Route 140 in Taunton captured video in the late morning showing the horse running on the roadway.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the horse was successfully wrangled and the animal's owner soon arrived on the scene.

A trailer was summoned and the horse was returned home, police said.

Heart surgery patient receives $1M lottery ticket in get-well card
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Heart surgery patient receives $1M lottery ticket in get-well card
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who underwent open heart surgery received a lottery ticket inside a get-well card that earned him a $1 million jackpot.
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan high school basketball team's wrong-number mistake in a group text led to the team getting an unexpected video chat session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Australian family returns to their car to find python on the rearview mirror
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Australian family returns to their car to find python on the rearview mirror
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family having a picnic in Queensland ended up calling a reptile specialist for help when they returned to their car and found a carpet python hanging off the rearview mirror.
Raccoon rescued from peanut butter jar at Iowa tennis court
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Raccoon rescued from peanut butter jar at Iowa tennis court
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Iowa helped a raccoon spotted atop a fence with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.
Louisiana store pleads for return of missing giant gummy bear statue
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Louisiana store pleads for return of missing giant gummy bear statue
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Louisiana store is pleading for the return of an oversized gummy bear statue that vanished from in front of the business.
Newborn kittens rescued from Utah storm drain during rainstorm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Newborn kittens rescued from Utah storm drain during rainstorm
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Utah climbed into a storm drain to rescue three newborn kittens spotted stranded in the drain during a rainstorm.
Goat escapes from city-owned herd, wanders town for four days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goat escapes from city-owned herd, wanders town for four days
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A goat employed by an Iowa city to clear invasive plant species escaped from the rest of the herd and went wandering for four days.
Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Turkish man who was verified by Guinness World Records as having the longest nose on a living person said his supersized schnoz gives him an enhanced sense of smell.
Deer rescued from thin ice covering Ontario lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from thin ice covering Ontario lake
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A pair of Canadian men used a rope and a paddleboard to rescue a young deer they found stranded on the thin ice covering an Ontario lake.
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $1.4 million said a store clerk talked her into buying the ticket that earned her the windfall.
