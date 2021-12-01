Australian man breaks Guinness record with world's loudest burp

NEW: The record for the loudest burp has been beaten for the first time in over 10 years pic.twitter.com/b9rqVBog7T— Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 30, 2021

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian man broke a decade-old Guinness World Record when he let out a burp measured at 112.4 decibels.

Neville Sharp, of Darwin, Northern Territory, said his wife encouraged him to go for the record, and he spent five years preparing by honing the strength and noise level of his belches.

Advertisement

Sharp said the most difficult part of the record was gathering the proper equipment to accurately measure the volume of his emissions.

Sharp's record-breaking burp broke the record of 109.9 decibels, which was set in 2009 by Paul Hunn of Britain.

"My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder. The secondary reason was because the world record has been held by an Englishman for over 10 years," Neville told Guinness.