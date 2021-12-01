Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 5:22 PM

Firefighter rescues dog that fell into frigid Washington river

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington firefighter waded through the frigid waters of a river to rescue a dog that fell into the water and became stranded on the other side.

The North Mason County Fire Authority said in a Facebook post that Mickey Cotter, a firefighter and paramedic, "put his rescue swimmer skills to the test" Tuesday when a dog named Willie fell into the Tahuya River and was carried to the other side by the current.

Advertisement

Cotter donned a wetsuit and waded through the icy water to reach Willie on the other side.

"After nearly 20 minutes of gentle coaxing, Cotter was able to calm the dog enough to grab him and carry him back across the river," the post said.

The fire authority said Willie was "cold and wet, but unharmed."

Read More

Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100 Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights

Latest Headlines

Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life.
Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. skysurfer took to the skies of Egypt to break the Guinness World Record for most helicopter spins while skysurfing.
Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A trio of Kansas sisters are celebrating after the youngest of them celebrated her 100th birthday.
Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alberta said a deer spotted wandering with Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers doesn't appear to be in any immediate distress.
Australian man breaks Guinness record with world's loudest burp
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Australian man breaks Guinness record with world's loudest burp
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian man broke a decade-old Guinness World Record when he let out a burp measured at 112.4 decibels.
'Home Alone' house available for rent on Airbnb
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'Home Alone' house available for rent on Airbnb
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The house made famous by the exterior shots in Christmas classic "Home Alone" is available for rent on Airbnb -- but watch out for the booby traps.
Loose horse runs with traffic on Massachusetts highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose horse runs with traffic on Massachusetts highway
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on a highway in Massachusetts faced an unusual traffic hazard when a horse entered the roadway and galloped alongside their vehicles.
Heart surgery patient receives $1M lottery ticket in get-well card
Odd News // 1 day ago
Heart surgery patient receives $1M lottery ticket in get-well card
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who underwent open heart surgery received a lottery ticket inside a get-well card that earned him a $1 million jackpot.
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan high school basketball team's wrong-number mistake in a group text led to the team getting an unexpected video chat session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Australian family returns to their car to find python on the rearview mirror
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian family returns to their car to find python on the rearview mirror
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family having a picnic in Queensland ended up calling a reptile specialist for help when they returned to their car and found a carpet python hanging off the rearview mirror.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Goat escapes from city-owned herd, wanders town for four days
Goat escapes from city-owned herd, wanders town for four days
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Wrong-number text gets high school team a video call with the Buccaneers
Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement