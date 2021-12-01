Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A trio of Kansas sisters are celebrating after the youngest of them celebrated her 100th birthday.

Frances Kompus celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 11, following in the footsteps of older sisters Julia Kopriva, 104, and Lucy Pochop, 102.

"I am thankful for us girls being together all the time, my parents and my faith," Kopriva told KSN-TV.

The sisters, who grew up on a farm in Beardsley, Kan., said they have witnessed many changes to the world during their lives.

"We have got refrigerators and deep freezers. We didn't have that those days," Pochop said.

The centenarians all now have multiple children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The women, whose father lived to age 98, said they have some ideas about how they managed to live past the century mark.

"We eat well, right?" Kopriva said. "And pray and try to stay out of mischief."