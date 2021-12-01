'Home Alone' house available for rent on Airbnb

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The house made famous by the exterior shots in Christmas classic Home Alone is available for rent on Airbnb -- but watch out for the booby traps.

The Winnetka, Ill., home, which was prominently featured in the 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin, is being listed for a single one-night stay scheduled for Dec. 12.

The listing is being hosted by "Buzz," actor Devin Ratray's older brother to Culkin's Kevin McCallister.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," Buzz wrote in the Airbnb announcement, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home -- my pizza, even -- with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

The stay includes holiday decorations, booby traps inspired by the film, pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

The $25 stay for four guests will also include a screening of Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest film in the franchise, and the new Home Alone Lego set.

The house will be available for booking starting Dec. 7.