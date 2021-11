Alexander McLeish, of Attleborough, Mass., received a scratch-off lottery ticket inside a get-well card after undergoing open heart surgery, and the ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who underwent open-heart surgery received a lottery ticket inside a get-well card that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Alexander McLeish, of Attleborough, told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he recently had the surgery, and a friend brought him a get-well card with three scratch-off lottery tickets inside. Advertisement

McLeish said one of the tickets, a $5,000,000 100X Cashword, featured a pair of lucky signs: the word "Heart" was one of the words in the puzzle, and the first letters he scratched off were A, W and M -- his initials.

The ticket ended up earning McLeish a $1 million prize.

McLeish said the same friend gave him a lottery ticket as a birthday gift several years earlier that earned him a $1,000 prize.

The winner visited lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday and chose to accept his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes.