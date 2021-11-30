Newborn kittens rescued from Utah storm drain during rainstorm

The idea that newborn kittens would be stuck in a storm drain in the middle of a rainstorm is beyond terrifying. Yet, it was the reality for Tempo, Cora, & Wild. Despite having to practically crawl inside the drain, an Animal Control Officer was able to save all 3 kittens. pic.twitter.com/9UZuDj0Upx— Best Friends (@bestfriends) November 29, 2021

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Utah climbed into a storm drain to rescue three newborn kittens spotted stranded in the drain during a rainstorm.

The Best Friends animal shelter in Salt Lake City said in a Twitter post that an animal control officer responded, climbed into the drain and rescued the kittens, who were taken in by Best Friends.

The shelter tweeted that the baby cats "would require around-the-clock care & bottle feeding."

Best Friends said the kittens now have been adopted and are "thriving."