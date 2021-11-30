Trending
Nov. 30, 2021 / 4:11 PM

Louisiana store pleads for return of missing giant gummy bear statue

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Louisiana store is pleading for the return of an oversized gummy bear statue that vanished from in front of the business.

Giggles, a children's store in the Willow Grove area of Baton Rouge, said in a Facebook post that its "giant gummy bear mascot," named Willow, vanished recently from its place in front of the business.

"We had lots of kids come in on Saturday and say how much they missed the bear, and with the holiday season it's just a fun icon for us, you know?" owner Whitney Coleman told WBRZ-TV. "He hangs out outside, comes inside for bad weather and he's heavy, so it's just sad. Very sad for us."

Coleman said the store will not seek any criminal charges or ask any questions if Willow is returned.

