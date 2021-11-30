Raccoon rescued from peanut butter jar at Iowa tennis court

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Iowa helped raccoon spotted atop a fence with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said an Animal Services officer was dispatched to the Waveland Tennis Courts on a report of a raccoon perched on a fence with its entire head stuck inside a jar.

The officer was able to get the raccoon down from the fence and discovered why the animal was unable to remove the jar on its own.

"The raccoon's ears were blocking the jar from coming off easily -- which is why the raccoon was unable to free itself -- but once she got one ear out, the jar came right off, and within minutes, the raccoon was running free," ARL Animal Services said in a Facebook post.