Nov. 29, 2021 / 1:20 PM

Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bison that has been on the loose since mid-September resurfaced on a rural road, and was caught on dashboard camera by an officer's patrol vehicle.

The Island Lake Police Department said an officer driving on Darrell Road, south of Case Road in unincorporated Wauconda, spotted the bison in the road at night last week.

"As elusive as Sasquatch himself, our beloved Island Lake bison was spotted a few days ago," the department said in a Facebook post.

The bison was reported missing to the Lake County Sheriff's Office in mid-September. The owner said the animal escaped while being transferred from a trailer to an enclosure.

Police said the bison should be able to find food and water easily in the area and is well suited for survival in the local environment.

The department said the sighting should serve as a reminder to be aware while driving.

"Apparently he wanted to remind everyone not to speed, pay attention to the road and not to text and drive," the post said of the bison.

"Had Officer Lane not been vigilant, had been speeding, or would've been distracted, he would have hit the bison and hurt himself and the bison."

Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000 GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later

Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Odd News // 1 hour ago
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- This year, seven swans will still cost over $13,000, the most expensive gift in the song "The 12 Days of Christmas," as almost every other gets pricier, according to PNC's Christmas Price Index released Monday.
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Swedish furniture company Ikea is offering a "Tiny Home" apartment in Tokyo for the price of less than $1 a month for one year.
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Odd News // 2 hours ago
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 60 people who went to a British pub to see an Oasis cover band ended up spending three nights at the facility when a snowstorm left them stranded.
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot.
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Odd News // 4 days ago
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New York man who lost his GoPro while jet skiing on Lake Ontario was reunited with the camera several months later when it was found washed up on a beach.
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Odd News // 4 days ago
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Odd News // 4 days ago
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a San Diego beach snapped photos when he came across something unusual -- a deep sea-dwelling Pacific footballfish washed up on the sand.
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Odd News // 5 days ago
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Mexican soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,230 different soccer balls.
