India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An India man paid tribute to his wife of 27 years by building her a house in the shape of a miniature replica of the iconic Taj Mahal.

Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, said it took three years to complete construction on the Madhya Pradesh home he had built as a gift for his wife, Manjusha, 48.

"It was a gift for my wife but also for the town and its people," Chouksey told the BBC.

He said the design of the home, which cost about $260,000 to construct, was based on the Taj Mahal, a 17th century mausoleum in Agra that has become a world-famous landmark.

Chouksey said he originally wanted his replica of the Taj Mahal to tower 80 feet high, but he ran afoul of local authorities and scaled back his plans to keep the house 29 feet tall.

Chouksey said the exterior of the house was based on 3D models of the Taj Mahal, but the interior features more modern influences.