Deer breaks into New Hampshire school, leaves antler behind

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police responding to a potential burglary at a New Hampshire elementary school said they responded to find the "suspect" -- a deer -- was still inside the building.

The Barnstead Police Department said officers responded Sunday afternoon after a citizen reported seeing the glass front door of Barnstead Elementary School had been shattered.

"Police responded and much to their surprise saw a ten point buck inside the school lobby," police said in a Facebook post.

Police and firefighters attempted to capture the "suspect," but the deer smashed through another window and escaped on its own, the post said.

The buck left part of an antler behind inside the school, police said.

The Facebook post said police in nearby Goffstown responded to a similar incident on the same day when a deer broke into an auto repair shop.