Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she will never forget to close her garage door again after a bear raided $600 worth of frozen meats from her freezer.

Amy Franklin of Breckenridge said she found a mess in her garage the morning after forgetting to close the door and security camera footage revealed she had been visited by a hungry bear.

"Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats," Franklin told KDVR-TV.

She said the bear also feasted on a large amount of frozen hot chocolate.

Franklin said in a Facebook post that she will not forget to close her garage door again.