Nov. 29, 2021 / 3:32 PM

Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she will never forget to close her garage door again after a bear raided $600 worth of frozen meats from her freezer.

Amy Franklin of Breckenridge said she found a mess in her garage the morning after forgetting to close the door and security camera footage revealed she had been visited by a hungry bear.

"Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats," Franklin told KDVR-TV.

She said the bear also feasted on a large amount of frozen hot chocolate.

Franklin said in a Facebook post that she will not forget to close her garage door again.

Latest Headlines

Overdue book returned to Idaho library after 110 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overdue book returned to Idaho library after 110 years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho library is hailing the return of an overdue book that was checked out from a now-defunct library 110 years earlier.
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bison that has been on the loose since mid-September resurfaced on a rural road and was caught on dashboard camera by an officer's patrol vehicle.
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Odd News // 2 hours ago
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- This year, seven swans will still cost over $13,000, the most expensive gift in the song "The 12 Days of Christmas," as almost every other gets pricier, according to PNC's Christmas Price Index released Monday.
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Swedish furniture company Ikea is offering a "Tiny Home" apartment in Tokyo for the price of less than $1 a month for one year.
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Odd News // 3 hours ago
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 60 people who went to a British pub to see an Oasis cover band ended up spending three nights at the facility when a snowstorm left them stranded.
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot.
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Odd News // 4 days ago
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New York man who lost his GoPro while jet skiing on Lake Ontario was reunited with the camera several months later when it was found washed up on a beach.
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Odd News // 5 days ago
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.
