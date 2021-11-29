Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 1:36 PM

Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he had wanted to attempt the record for farthest distance traveled on an electric unicycle while juggling for a few years, but he only recently came into possession of the required vehicle.

Advertisement

Rush said his first electric unicycle, provided by a friend, only made it a distance of about 10 miles before the battery died, but eWheels.com provided him with another with an advertised range of 35 miles.

The serial record-breaker took the unicycle to a local track, where he was able to juggle while riding for 141 laps -- a distance of 35 miles.

Rush said the record-breaking trip lasted for 2 hours, 29 minutes, 30 seconds.

Read More

Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow

Latest Headlines

Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bison that has been on the loose since mid-September resurfaced on a rural road and was caught on dashboard camera by an officer's patrol vehicle.
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Odd News // 1 hour ago
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- This year, seven swans will still cost over $13,000, the most expensive gift in the song "The 12 Days of Christmas," as almost every other gets pricier, according to PNC's Christmas Price Index released Monday.
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Swedish furniture company Ikea is offering a "Tiny Home" apartment in Tokyo for the price of less than $1 a month for one year.
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Odd News // 2 hours ago
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 60 people who went to a British pub to see an Oasis cover band ended up spending three nights at the facility when a snowstorm left them stranded.
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot.
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Odd News // 4 days ago
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New York man who lost his GoPro while jet skiing on Lake Ontario was reunited with the camera several months later when it was found washed up on a beach.
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Odd News // 4 days ago
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Odd News // 4 days ago
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a San Diego beach snapped photos when he came across something unusual -- a deep sea-dwelling Pacific footballfish washed up on the sand.
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Odd News // 5 days ago
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Mexican soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,230 different soccer balls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement