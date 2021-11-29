Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he had wanted to attempt the record for farthest distance traveled on an electric unicycle while juggling for a few years, but he only recently came into possession of the required vehicle.

Rush said his first electric unicycle, provided by a friend, only made it a distance of about 10 miles before the battery died, but eWheels.com provided him with another with an advertised range of 35 miles.

The serial record-breaker took the unicycle to a local track, where he was able to juggle while riding for 141 laps -- a distance of 35 miles.

Rush said the record-breaking trip lasted for 2 hours, 29 minutes, 30 seconds.