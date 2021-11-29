Firefighters rescue puppy stranded under owners' deck

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa ended up pulling up the boards from a family's deck to free a puppy trapped underneath the structure.

The Davenport Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home where a woman reported her family's 5-month-old puppy, named Buddy, was stranded beneath their deck.

The woman said she could hear the dog crying from underneath the floorboards.

The fire department said Buddy had crawled under the deck and his leash had become tangled where his owners couldn't reach him.

The firefighters ended up pulling up some of the deck's boards so Buddy could be lifted to safety.