Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 12:57 PM

A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year

By Simon Druker
A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year
Looking for two turtle doves for the 12 Days of Christmas? It will cost you 50 percent more this year. File Photo by Shutterstock

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- This year, seven swans will still cost over $13,000, the most expensive gift in the song The 12 Days of Christmas as almost every other gets pricier, according to PNC's Christmas Price Index released Monday.

The annual index has been around since 1984 and measures the current cost of obtaining all items in a full verse of the iconic carol.

Advertisement

The index is meant to be a reflection of the broader U.S. economy and "parallels inflationary growth."

After plummeting last year, the index is up 5.7 percent this season, the largest jump since 2013. It would cost about $41,206 to obtain the requisite items from each of the 12 verses. That figure is up from $16,168 last year and $38,994 in 2019.

The all-encompassing figure doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. In a more nuanced look, two turtle doves would cost around $450, 50 percent higher than last year. At the same time, the price of seven swans held steady at $13,125. However, because there has been no increase to the federal minimum wage, the price of eight maids-a-milking also didn't budge and will again cost an affordable $58. It's also by far the cheapest gift on the 12-item list.

Advertisement

"Inflation this year has certainly been surprising to the upside. This very specialty gift basket is largely mirroring what we're seeing in the larger economy," said PNC Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati.

The National Retail Federation expects the average American consumer to spend $648 this holiday season on gifts for family, friends and co-workers.

A recent Gallup poll found Americans expect to spend $837 on gifts.

Read More

Price of '12 Days of Christmas' set at $34,363.49 for 2016 12 Days of Christmas cost jumps 1 percent Americans spent $188 billion online during holiday shopping season

Latest Headlines

Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bison that has been on the loose since mid-September resurfaced on a rural road and was caught on dashboard camera by an officer's patrol vehicle.
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Swedish furniture company Ikea is offering a "Tiny Home" apartment in Tokyo for the price of less than $1 a month for one year.
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Odd News // 2 hours ago
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More than 60 people who went to a British pub to see an Oasis cover band ended up spending three nights at the facility when a snowstorm left them stranded.
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Missourians win $3 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $250,000
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot.
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Odd News // 4 days ago
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New York man who lost his GoPro while jet skiing on Lake Ontario was reunited with the camera several months later when it was found washed up on a beach.
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Odd News // 4 days ago
Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Odd News // 4 days ago
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a San Diego beach snapped photos when he came across something unusual -- a deep sea-dwelling Pacific footballfish washed up on the sand.
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Odd News // 5 days ago
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Mexican soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,230 different soccer balls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
GoPro camera lost in Lake Ontario washes up four months later
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement