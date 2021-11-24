Trending
Odd News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 1:41 PM

Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Mexican soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,230 different soccer balls.

Rodrigo Romero Saldivar of Puebla said his collection began in 2006, when he was attending the World Cup in Germany and bought a ball so he and his friends could play while they weren't watching the games.

Saldivar said his collection started to grow as he bought balls from various stores in Mexico, and he later branched out into buying balls internationally online and joining social networking groups dedicated to collecting.

Guinness confirmed Saldivar's collection bested the previous record of 861 soccer balls, which was set by Argentina collector Fernando Fuglini.

Saldivar said he hopes his world record will be an inspiration to others.

"I want to show them that everything can be achieved if you set your mind to it, that in life nobody gives you anything, that I have been very lucky, but that is because I have looked for it," Sadivar told Guinness.

"Luck does not come by itself; you find it and if you set your mind to it and fight for your dreams, the doors and roads become easier."

