A Washington County, Mo., couple said their $3 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket comes just a few years after they won a $250,000 prize from a different game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot. The Washington County residents told Missouri Lottery officials they were buying groceries from the Short Stop Convenience store in Potosi when they purchased a Big Riches scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I just had this feeling," one of the winners said.

The pair scratched the ticket off in the store and were surprised to uncover a major prize.

"We started scratching the ticket and saw we had won $100,000," one of he spouses said. "We kept scratching, and they were all $100,000!"

The ticket was worth a total $3 million.

The couple said they had won $250,000 from a scratch-off ticket a few years earlier.

"It was just like God blessed us again," the wife said.