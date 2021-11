A deer spotted wandering a Wichita, Kan., park for several days with a plastic container stuck over its head was rescued by a group of concerned citizens Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Pawnee Prairie Horse & Nature Park/Facebook

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering in a Kansas park with a plastic container stuck over its head was rescued after several days of efforts. Pawnee Prairie Park in Wichita said in a Facebook post that the deer was spotted during the weekend with a plastic container stuck over its head, but a group of concerned residents was unable to approach the young doe without it fleeing. Advertisement

Jessica Nevil, one of the residents who spent four days trying to help the deer, said she spotted the doe attempting to drink from a pond Tuesday evening.

The doe fled, but the group continued to search after dark and finally were able to corral the deer into a nearby resident's yard and hold the animal down so they could remove the plastic bucket.

The rescuers said they hope the incident will remind people to properly dispose of their trash.