Bear closes front door of New Jersey home

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.

Susan Kehoe, of Vernon, posted a video to YouTube showing her opening her front door to reveal a bear on the stoop.

"Mr. Bear, will you please close my door?" Kehoe asks the bruin.

Kehoe asks the bear a few more times to close the door, and the animal grabs the knob in its mouth and closes the door part of the way. Kehoe continues to make the request until the bear completely closes the door.

"This bear learned how to close the front door to my house," Kehoe wrote in the video description.