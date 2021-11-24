Trending
Nov. 24, 2021 / 12:08 PM

Nebraska bakery employees receive $2,000 tip

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Employees at a Nebraska bakery said they were shocked when a customer whose order totaled only about $5 left them a $2,000 tip.

Preston Rath, an employee at The Omaha Bakery in Bellevue, said a customer named Nicholas ordered two turnovers, which came to $5, and then put $2,000 into the field that asked for tip amount.

"I was like, 'That's wrong, you put too much of a tip in there.' And he goes, 'If you don't hit OK, I'm going to reach around and hit OK,'" Rath told KETV.

The Omaha Bakery shared photos of the receipt on Facebook.

Owner Michelle Kaiser said the tip will be shared by the store's hourly workers.

"He knew that it had been a rough time with COVID. He knew that people were struggling in general. He noticed our staff was working really, really hard," Kaiser said.

