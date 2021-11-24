Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:47 PM

Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.

The London Fire Brigade said a Blue watch crew from the Croyden branch responded Tuesday when a cat was found trapped under the hood of a Royal Mail delivery van.

Advertisement

The brigade tweeted a photo showing a firefighter holding the feline after the successful rescue.

The tweet said the cat was turned over to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, which was able to reunite the pet with its owner.

Read More

Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls Deer with plastic container stuck over its head rescued in Kansas

Latest Headlines

Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Rare Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego beach
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a San Diego beach snapped photos when he came across something unusual -- a deep sea-dwelling Pacific footballfish washed up on the sand.
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man sets world record with collection of 1,230 different soccer balls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Mexican soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,230 different soccer balls.
Deer with plastic container stuck over its head rescued in Kansas
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer with plastic container stuck over its head rescued in Kansas
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering in a Kansas park with a plastic container stuck over its head was rescued after several days of efforts.
Nebraska bakery employees receive $2,000 tip
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Nebraska bakery employees receive $2,000 tip
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Employees at a Nebraska bakery said they were shocked when a customer whose order totaled only about $5 left them a $2,000 tip.
Iowa man collects two $75,000 lottery prizes after previously winning $200,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Iowa man collects two $75,000 lottery prizes after previously winning $200,000
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Iowa man collected two $75,000 lottery prizes in two months after collecting $200,000 worth of prizes in 2014.
Class ring unearthed in Utah after being lost for 70 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Class ring unearthed in Utah after being lost for 70 years
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Utah man using his metal detector in the yard of an abandoned home found a class ring that was lost 70 years earlier -- and the owner still is alive.
Arizona man's letterman jacket turns up at thrift store after 28 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arizona man's letterman jacket turns up at thrift store after 28 years
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Arizona man who was unable to pay for the letterman jacket he ordered as a high school student in the 1990s was finally able to bring the jacket home after his brother spotted it at a thrift store.
Deer removed from classroom at Tennessee elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer removed from classroom at Tennessee elementary school
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an officer responded to an elementary school where a deer forced its way into a classroom through an emergency exit.
'Several gallons' of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto Tennessee highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Several gallons' of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto Tennessee highway
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee said "several gallons" of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto a highway on-ramp when a truck carrying $400,000 worth of the beverage overturned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line
536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement