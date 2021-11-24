Firefighters rescue cat from engine compartment of mail delivery van

Well done Blue watch Croydon for recusing a cat who was trapped inside the engine of a Royal Mail van today.....Thank you also to @PDSA_HQ for taking the cat in to treat it and return to its owner #Croydon #CatRescue #welldone@LondonFire pic.twitter.com/FKa5G3qWsY— LFB Croydon (@LFB_Croydon) November 23, 2021

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.

The London Fire Brigade said a Blue watch crew from the Croyden branch responded Tuesday when a cat was found trapped under the hood of a Royal Mail delivery van.

The brigade tweeted a photo showing a firefighter holding the feline after the successful rescue.

The tweet said the cat was turned over to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, which was able to reunite the pet with its owner.