Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 3:45 PM

Deer removed from classroom at Tennessee elementary school

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an officer responded to an elementary school where a deer forced its way into a classroom through an emergency exit.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Officer Kaleb Stratton responded Tuesday morning to Westside Elementary in Springfield on a report of a deer inside the building.

Advertisement

The TWRA said the deer had apparently forced its way into the school through an emergency exit.

The white-tail buck was "in good spirits" and allowed Stratton to lead it to an exit, the school said.

The deer was estimated to be between 2.5 and 3.5 years old.

Read More

'Several gallons' of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto Tennessee highway Alabama man's 14-foot-tall church might be world's smallest 536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line

Latest Headlines

'Several gallons' of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto Tennessee highway
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
'Several gallons' of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto Tennessee highway
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee said "several gallons" of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto a highway on-ramp when a truck carrying $400,000 worth of the beverage overturned.
Alabama man's 14-foot-tall church might be world's smallest
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alabama man's 14-foot-tall church might be world's smallest
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama man is seeking a Guinness World Records title for the world's smallest church after constructing a house of worship that measures only 4 feet wide and 5 feet deep.
536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line
Odd News // 3 hours ago
536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Cable network BET broke a Guinness World Record in New York by recruiting 536 people to dance in the world's longest soul train line.
Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters summoned to a Virginia home for a report of a "pet" in a tree arrived to find something unexpected -- a tortoise in the hollowed-out base.
Maryland woman collects third $50,000 lottery prize in three years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland woman collects third $50,000 lottery prize in three years
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman made her third visit to state lottery headquarters when a scratch-off ticket led to her third $50,000 prize in three years.
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon cat might soon have a Guinness World Records title after his owners discovered he is two years older than the current feline recognized as the world's oldest living cat.
Horse rescued from deep mud in New Jersey woods
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Horse rescued from deep mud in New Jersey woods
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey said a horse was rescued from deep mud in a wooded area two days after the animal went missing from a farm.
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A British cyclist seeking to raise awareness of men's health issues broke a Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours.
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a man was cited for driving without a license and officers confiscated his unusual vehicle -- a motorized cooler.
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Utah woman visiting a Florida beach captured video of the moment a bald eagle swooped out of the sky and stole a shark from the end of her husband's fishing line.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement