Deer removed from classroom at Tennessee elementary school

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an officer responded to an elementary school where a deer forced its way into a classroom through an emergency exit.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Officer Kaleb Stratton responded Tuesday morning to Westside Elementary in Springfield on a report of a deer inside the building.

The TWRA said the deer had apparently forced its way into the school through an emergency exit.

The white-tail buck was "in good spirits" and allowed Stratton to lead it to an exit, the school said.

The deer was estimated to be between 2.5 and 3.5 years old.